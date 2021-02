At 6pm the On Call crew at @NYFRS_Tad #Tadcaster clapped for Captain Sir Tom Moore who sadly died yesterday

A man who affected a whole country may you RIP

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏@theyorkmix @Selby_Times @BBCYork @daviddunninguk pic.twitter.com/98B0gIJ8L8