Viva Las Vegas with your neon flashin'

And your one arm bandits crashin'

All those hopes down the drain

Viva Las Vegas turnin' day into nighttime

Turnin' night into daytime

If you see it once

You'll never be the same again



Bright light city gonna set my soul

Gonna set my soul on fire

Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn

So get those stakes up higher

There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there

And they're all livin' the devil may care

And I'm just the devil with love to spare, so

Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas