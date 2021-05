Lost village of Curon which inspired the Netflix series of the same name https://t.co/9POPgCnqco ‘emerges’ from Italian lake.



Lake Resia, which engulfed the 14th century village of #Curon in 1950, has been temporarily drained to allow maintenance work.https://t.co/mApUSpGjR2 pic.twitter.com/c9Rvja922n