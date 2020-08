Международный «Букер» получила писатель, говорящая о себе в неопределенном роде

Congratulations to the #InternationalBooker2020 winner The Discomfort of Evening, by author @mariek1991 and translated from Dutch by @m_hutchison. https://t.co/hSx0SCcxN6@faberbooks #TranslatedFiction #TheDiscomfortofEvening #MariekeLucasRijneveld #MicheleHutchison pic.twitter.com/BYt9OYwMfi