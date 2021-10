Once charming chums, now battling bros from different litters duel for dominance in #FatBearWeek. 503’s frame forges him into a force to be feared. Kid brother 812, not far behind in the growth of his girth, gives 503 cause to pause. Vote @ https://t.co/thJwxp9wuP til 5 AKT/9 ET. pic.twitter.com/TKMOrvWBzA