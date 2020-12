#Kilauea2020 #Lava cascades from a vent in the wall of #Halemaʻumaʻu around midnight on Dec 20. The water lake has boiled away and 3 vents are generating lava flows that are contributing to a growing lava lake. Eruption is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater (#Kīlauea's summit). pic.twitter.com/KdQUnMS7bn