"For many years we have been developing our activities, changing organizational structure, paying great attention to staff development and business processes. Housing is a long-term business, which is gradually changing. In 2020 we reaped the benefits of measures taken as well as the situation on the market was favorable", - said Teemu Helppolainen, CEO of the company YIT Sankt-Peterburg AO, EVP, Head of Housing Russia segment of YIT concern.



"With respect to personnel, it was interesting to see how different markets have become similar over the years. There is a struggle for the competent employees on the market. The pandemic showed us how valuable employees are. IT skills and ability to remote work are essential qualifications. We have a good image as an employer, for us it is pretty simple to find competent employees, - explained Teemu Helppolainen. - In some regions (Ekaterinburg and Tyumen) there were some labour difficulties at the end of 2020. It happened mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic. We did not stop ongoing construction because of the pandemic, except for Moscow Oblast where temporary measures were imposed by official authorities. During the pandemic we paid special attention to the safety of our staff and took the necessary measures immediately."



Teemu Helppolainen stresses that the movement to remote work in 2020 changed attitudes to it forever. Managers and employees worked together to find a balance between work at home and work in the office.



"When we see each other less frequently, the role of trust and communication gains more importance. Managers are concerned with regular contact with their employees and try to be sensitive to the employees' sentiments. Since we have been cooperating with different offices from different cities and countries for many years, many of our teams had skills for virtual communication. This was promoted also by good analytics tools that allows the managers regardless of location to have up-to-date picture of business development", - said Teemu Helppolainen.



YIT's future plans include further rise in the client's satisfaction level, maintenance and increase the level of labour security, start of the new projects and integration of sustainable development in business.

