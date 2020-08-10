FONTANKA.RU - Санкт-Петербург онлайн
10.08.2020 18:42
Взрыв в Балтиморе разрушил до основания три дома. Есть погибший и раненые

«Сильный взрыв газа» полностью разрушил три дома в Балтиморе (США, штат Мэриленд) в понедельник, 10 августа, в результате чего один человек погиб и несколько получили ранения, сообщает пожарная служба города. По крайней мере, один человек находится под завалами.

Взрыв практически стёр дома до основания и разбросал обломки далеко вокруг.

По данным пожарных, двое жителей были госпитализированы в тяжелом состоянии. Одна женщина погибла. Поисково-спасательная операция продолжается.

Взрыв был такой сильный, что выбило стёкла в окнах домов через дорогу.

