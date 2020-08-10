Взрыв в Балтиморе разрушил до основания три дома. Есть погибший и раненые
«Сильный взрыв газа» полностью разрушил три дома в Балтиморе (США, штат Мэриленд) в понедельник, 10 августа, в результате чего один человек погиб и несколько получили ранения, сообщает пожарная служба города. По крайней мере, один человек находится под завалами.
On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more. pic.twitter.com/4Hzrjkaled— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2020
BREAKING: An explosion leveled several homes in Baltimore, killing one person and critically injuring others, firefighters say. https://t.co/KK8mav4Kfq— The Associated Press (@AP) August 10, 2020
Взрыв практически стёр дома до основания и разбросал обломки далеко вокруг.
An explosion involving several homes has killed one and critically injured others in Baltimore. Chopper4 is above the scene of the search and rescue effort.https://t.co/wBTFjXwEoN— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) August 10, 2020
По данным пожарных, двое жителей были госпитализированы в тяжелом состоянии. Одна женщина погибла. Поисково-спасательная операция продолжается.
BREAKING - Multiple injuries, entrapments and at least 1 killed - following an #explosion that destroyed 3 homes in #Baltimore, #Maryland.— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 10, 2020
Kids are reportedly injured/trapped. pic.twitter.com/oh4NFJNqZx
Взрыв был такой сильный, что выбило стёкла в окнах домов через дорогу.
This is some of the damage to the homes across the street from the blast in NW Baltimore pic.twitter.com/7WgoiRoZAb— Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 10, 2020
This week just began and there's already the sad news of an explosion in NW Baltimore.— Chinasa Ruth⚖️ (@ruth_nasa) August 10, 2020
I sincerely hope that the victims will be rescued to safety asap.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lx5HTW4626