«Я поднял каждый камень. Покойся с миром». Орландо Блум набил татуировку в память о любимой пропавшей собаке
Американский актёр Орландо Блум неделю искал свою любимую собаку Майти. Рассылать ориентировки помогали другие знаменитости и фанаты. Нашедшему были обещаны 5 тысяч долларов. Однако спустя 7 дней Блум нашёл лишь ошейник и решил, что питомец погиб. В память о нём актёр набил тату и написал трогательный пост 22 июля.
«Майти сейчас в ином мире. После семи дней поисков от рассвета до заката сегодня — в седьмой день — мы нашли его ошейник... Я пролил за эту неделю столько слез, сколько, мне казалось раньше, в принципе невозможно, но и в этом я нашел исцеление... Я поднял каждый камень, проверил все дыры и подвалы, трубы, обыскал все задние дворы домов соседей и русло ручья... Две собаки-ищейки также сделали все возможное», — рассказал Блум.
I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times. Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️
Актёр также добавил, что очень благодарен своему псу.
«Он показал мне истинный смысл преданности и доказал, что любовь вечна. Я уверен, что он наблюдал сверху за мной, исследующим каждый двор, и знает, что я сделал все возможное. Он был для меня больше, чем компаньон. У нас с ним была душевная связь. Я прошу у тебя прощения. Я люблю тебя. Благодарю тебя. Покойся с миром, мое МОГУЧЕЕ (Mighty — могучий) СЕРДЦЕ, мой маленький друг», — завершил свой пост Орландо Блум.
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
Майти был найден знаменитостью в приюте в 2017 году и с тех пор он и его жена Кэти Перри не расставались с собакой и брали её в свои путешествия.