More background on USS #BONHOMME RICHARD LHD6: Commissioned in 1998, was based in Japan 2012-18. Entered Gen Dyn #NAASCO San Diego late 2018 for a $250 million overhaul & modernization to allow operation of F-35B #JSF strike fighters. Ship is to serve at least until 2037 #fire pic.twitter.com/DK0MWLKoUj