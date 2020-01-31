Construction worker dead after the collapse of Russian stadium. It was a venue for Madonna and Lady Gaga

The Soviet-era St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex (SKK) stadium collapsed during the dismantling work. Fontanka's drone captured a construction worker's attempt to grab onto the mesh of the crane. However, his attempt failed as the structure broke apart.

He is 29 years old Matvey Kucherov from the Russian city of Petrozavodsk. His dead body was found among the debris.

A second worker at the mesh of the crane escaped alive.

The criminal case is not initiated yet.





The SKK stadium was opened in 1980. Apart from stadium for sports events it also served as a venue for international stars like Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga. The officials want to build the world’s largest ice arena on the site of SKK. The local activists protested to save the 'icon of Soviet neoconstructivist architecture'.

