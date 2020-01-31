Авто Признание & Влияние Фонтанка-500 Книги «Фонтанки» Доктор Питер Афиша Plus
В Петербурге произошло обрушение при демонтаже СКК. Трансляция в режиме онлайн

Происшествия
31.01.2020 18:32
Construction worker dead after the collapse of Russian stadium. It was a venue for Madonna and Lady Gaga

The Soviet-era St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex (SKK) stadium collapsed during the dismantling work. Fontanka's drone captured a construction worker's attempt to grab onto the mesh of the crane. However, his attempt failed as the structure broke apart.

Construction worker dead after the collapse of Russian stadium. It was a venue for Madonna and Lady Gaga

He is 29 years old Matvey Kucherov from the Russian city of Petrozavodsk.  His dead body was found among the debris. 

A second worker at the mesh of the crane escaped alive.

The criminal case is not initiated yet.

The SKK stadium was opened in 1980. Apart from stadium for sports events it also served as a venue for international stars like Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga. The officials want to build the world’s largest ice arena on the site of SKK. The local activists protested to save the 'icon of Soviet neoconstructivist architecture'.

Dear colleagues, the video in HD quality with watermarks is available through the link. Fontanka gives permission to use it for publishing for free. However, we, in turn, expect credits to Fontanka and the hyperlink to the main page of our site. Utilizing the video for a paid subscription is forbidden.

