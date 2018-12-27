18+
14:00 27.12.2018
Общество
27.12.2018 12:11
Человек впервые в одиночку пересек Антарктиду на лыжах. Предыдущий претендент умер от истощения

Американцу удалось совершить путешествие, которое ранее считалось невозможным – он пересек самый южный континент на лыжах, не прибегая к чьей-либо помощи.

Колин О'Брейди за 54 дня смог преодолеть расстояние в полторы тысячи километров, тем самым пройдя через Антарктиду. Это путешествие стало рекордом. Об этом 27 декабря сообщает агентство  Associated Press.

Путь через самый южный континент считался для соло-путешественника крайне опасным и до сегодняшнего дня невозможным. Так, в 2016 году британец Генри Уорсли предпринял попытку стать первым в мире человеком, в одиночку пересекшим Антарктиду, однако не смог дойти до финиша 50 километров, он умер от истощения.

Его американский коллега оказался более удачлив и подготовлен к сложному пути. О'Брейди взял с собой почти 170 килограммов оборудования и еды, которые он вез на специальных санях. Во время пути он питался замороженными полуфабрикатами. Самым сложным, по словам американца, было преодоление заструг, а также ему иногда приходилось идти против ветра, порывы которого в Антарктике достигают 48 км в час. В последний день пути ему удалось пройти 129 км.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous «Antarctica Ultramarathon» push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. «It always seems impossible until it’s done.» – Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible

Публикация от Colin O'Brady (@colinobrady)

 

