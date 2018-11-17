В Северной Калифорнии в списках без вести пропавших после пожаров - более 1000 человек. Трамп посетит терпящий бедствие штат
Более тысячи человек значатся в списках пропавших без вести после лесных пожаров в северной части Калифорнии. В субботу, 17 ноября, туда отправится Дональд Трамп, чтобы собственными глазами увидеть масштаб трагедии.
Об этом пишет Associated Press. Шериф округа Бьютт Кори Хонеа отметил, что пропавших много, но список неточен и постоянно меняется.
На сегодняшний день точно установленное число жертв пожаров достигло 71 человека. Ранее сообщалось о 63 погибших.
Более 47 тысяч человек эвакуированы. В результате пожара пострадали 12 тысяч домов и 57 тысяч гектаров земли.
Несмотря на то, что пожарным не удаётся справиться с огнём, американцы несут огнеборцам питьевую воду и пишут письма благодарности.
