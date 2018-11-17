18+
17.11.2018
Общество
17.11.2018 16:51
В Северной Калифорнии в списках без вести пропавших после пожаров - более 1000 человек. Трамп посетит терпящий бедствие штат

Более тысячи человек значатся в списках пропавших без вести после лесных пожаров в северной части Калифорнии. В субботу, 17 ноября, туда отправится Дональд Трамп, чтобы собственными глазами увидеть масштаб трагедии. 

Об этом пишет Associated Press. Шериф округа Бьютт Кори Хонеа отметил, что пропавших много, но список неточен и постоянно меняется.

На сегодняшний день точно установленное число жертв пожаров достигло 71 человека. Ранее сообщалось о 63 погибших.  

Более 47 тысяч человек эвакуированы. В результате пожара пострадали 12 тысяч домов и 57 тысяч гектаров земли. 

Несмотря на то, что пожарным не удаётся справиться с огнём, американцы несут огнеборцам питьевую воду и пишут письма благодарности.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

فیلمی از اوج #ترس یکی از مردم #کالیفرنیا در حال فرار از آتش ... از #خدا میخوام همچین ترسی رو کسی تجربه نکنه. تعدد کمک خواستنش از خدا قابل توجه هست، آدم میتونه یاد بعد #مرگ و شدت نیاز و درخواست اون موقع از خدا هم کنه زمانی که دیگه راهی نداریم. تا وقت داریم کاری کنیم قبل از اینکه وسط همچین آتشی #محاصره بشیم. #California #californiafires #fire #fireman #firefighter #jungle #usa #american پ.ن: متن از دوست و همکار عزیزم #سید_مهدی_فضلی @smahdif

Публикация от M.Amin Mohammadi (@m_amin.mohammadi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

California’s campfire 🔥 becomes the Deadliest Wildfire in State History. Hundreds of people are still missing, and fire officials expect it will take weeks to finishing dousing the flames. ㅤ In one week, the Camp Fire has already destroyed more structures 🏙️ than any fire in California had before it: more than 10,000 homes and businesses are gone. There’re currently active fires in Northern and Southern California that remain. It is advised to stay indoors and wear masks through the unhealthy air quality😷. ㅤ Consequently, College campuses across California are being impacted and remain closed. Wildfire Authorities at UC Merced canceled classes early Thursday to protect students as smoke from devastating Camp Fire continued to make the air unhealthy to breathe. As a result, class was canceled today. ㅤ We appreciate the efforts of those who👩‍🚒 have contributed aid to stop the Camp Fires.

Публикация от marketingclub_ucm (@marketingclub_ucm)

